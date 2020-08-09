WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Haven are investigating a stabbing in the area of Meadowbrook Court Sunday night.
Police say a male party is at an area hospital for a stab wound.
All parties have been located and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Some reported a shooting in the area, but police said a shooting did not occur.
Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
