WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in West Haven hope the public can help track down whoever vandalized a sports field at a local elementary school.
Police released surveillance video of a pickup truck doing donuts in the field of the Alma E. Pagels School on Benham Hill Road.
The suspects also plowed through a chain link fence to get back onto the road.
The vandalism was first reported around 5 a.m. on Sunday.
The vehicle was described as a four-door pickup with overhead running lights and a utility box mounted in the bed.
Police admitted that the surveillance video was grainy, but said the vehicle has several identifying features.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Haven police at 203-937-3900 or crime prevention at 203-937-3570.
