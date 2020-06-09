WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven Police are seeking the public's help in searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting.
Police say Nathan Collins, 29, is wanted for assault with a firearm.
Collins was reported to have fired a handgun several times in the direction of a female victim, striking her once and causing serious injury.
Police say the incident is being handled as a domestic violence incident.
Collins is described as a white male approximately 5'5" tall and 230 pounds.
Police say it is unknown what vehicle he may be operating and his last known addresses are all in West Haven.
Anyone with information on Collins' location is asked to contact West Haven Police at 203-937-3900 or call 911.
Police say if Collins is located, do not approach or attempt to detain him because the whereabouts of the weapon used in the crime are unknown.
