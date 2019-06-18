WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – West Haven police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to Key Bank on Main Street just after 9:30 a.m.
According to police, a black male entered the bank and handed the teller a note, which demanded cash. The suspect implied that he had a weapon but did not brandish any weapon during the incident.
The suspect is described as wearing a black hat and dark clothing with a construction style vest and a black backpack.
A canine track was completed, and it appears the suspect left in a car in the are of Washington Manor.
Anyone with information on the suspects identity is asked to contact West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3934.
