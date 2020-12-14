WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With a chance for heavy snow this week, cities and towns across the state are making sure their public works crews are geared up and ready to go.
It’s still a few days away and the forecast is expected to come into better focus as we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday, but in West Haven, whether they end up with a few inches or a foot of snow, the Department of Public Works says they’re prepared.
Out by the public works garage, come Wednesday, the 20 plus trucks will be ready to hit West Haven’s 10 square miles of roads.
They’re all lined up and the plows are sharpened and attached.
The salt shed is loaded up as well, ready to treat the roads and keep them safe for those who have to be out traveling on them.
In West Haven, the city is divided up into ten districts, with some of the bigger districts getting a second or multiple trucks.
Add in the smaller trucks and sanders concentrating on the dead ends, city buildings, and public parking lots, it’s quite a team effort to keep the streets clear.
“Our salt shed is full, trucks, as you can see behind me, are all charged up and ready to go, so we’ve done all of the normal. Now is the time to get all the power tools out, make sure the blowers, the backpacks, making sure that works as well,” said Tom McCarthy, West Haven Public Works Commissioner.
Public works crews are not the only ones in town anticipating the first real snow fall.
"I'm actually new to CT, so it will probably be one of my first times seeing snow. Looking forward to it," said Tay Yarbrough.
While statewide, it's expected to be the first significant snow of the season, McCarthy says everyone needs to get ready.
"Get your groceries tomorrow, please if you can, get off the streets by afternoon Wednesday. We know we're getting something, the forecasters will form it up for us tomorrow, but if you can, get off the roads and let our guys do what we can," McCarthy said.
Public works crews are continuing to monitor the forecast.
