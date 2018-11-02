WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Financially stressed West Haven is in line to get millions in state aid.
But a state oversight board says the shoreline city must first meet a number of conditions.
That State’s Municipal Accountability Review Board signed off on West Haven’s 5-year fiscal plan, paving the way for $16 million in recovery funding.
But in order to get it, the city needed to show its closing that deficit and part of that includes raising taxes.
“It’s been a long-time issue, many years in the making, so it’s not going to be rectified overnight, it’s going to take some doing,” said Jaime Cilinceon.
With a multimillion dollar deficit, that’s what the city of West Haven is trying to do.
This week, the State’s Municipal Accountability Review Board gave the green light to the city’s five-year fiscal plan, paving the way for the shoreline city to get $16 million in state aid.
“If they can do it, and it works, that would be a plus too,” said Frank Simeoli.
Part of the city’s 5-year plan, which must balance the budget while receiving less state aid as it goes on, includes raising real estate taxes from 32.26 mills to 39.99 mills over 5 years.
“Nobody is going to be happy with raising taxes in West Haven,” said Simeoli.
When it comes to that state recovery funding, West Haven must also meet a number of conditions.
If money given for prior deficit reduction is not used for that direct purpose, future money can be withheld.
The city also needs to submit a plan to study and make recommendations when it comes to the future of its 3 fire departments, including possibly consolidating them.
The oversight board also wants to see the city’s financial audit for 2018.
We reached out the mayor’s office for a comment, but haven’t heard back.
Again, this is going to be a lengthy process.
The review board will meet again later this month.
