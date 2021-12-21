WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Many people are still waiting for those last-minute holiday gifts to come in the mail, but residents in one West Haven neighborhood say they’re dealing with piles of packages being left on the side of the road.
Neighbors say those packages were dropped off at the corner of Peck Street, but they also say other piles of packages were found throughout the city of West Haven.
“The package dropping and stealing has been out of control in the city of West Haven," Ally Starr of West Haven tells us.
Residents believe an Amazon driver is to blame.
Ally lives close to where the packages were allegedly dropped off. She says three of her packages said they were delivered, but never found.
“I wrote them and said, 'I didn’t get these packages', and they just immediately sent them out. I got two of those three packages already. One’s going to be a little late," Starr explained.
Other neighbors say some good Samaritans have been picking up the packages and delivering them themselves.
Jen Burt says this week, a women brought one of her missing packages.
“She said she noticed, in front of her house, a bunch of amazon packages were dropped there, so she was delivering them to all the people in the neighborhood," Burt said.
West Haven Police say no one has filed a report regarding these incidents.
Eyewitness News did reach out to Amazon about this issue, but we’re still waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.