WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A paraprofessional in West Haven turned herself in to police on charges from an outstanding warrant.
Police said Lisa Rasile, 50, was charged with risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct.
The charges in the warrant stemmed from an incident that happened on May 14.
The details were not disclosed.
Channel 3 learned that Rasile is a paraprofessional for West Haven Public Schools and works at the Seth G. Haley Elementary school.
Superintendent Neil Cavallaro released a statement on Thursday morning:
There was an incident that took place in a special education pre-school learning lab. last May with a paraprofessional. This para, in our opinion, reacted inappropriately during a situation that occurred. As soon as the building principal was made aware, and I was informed, both [the Department of Children and Families] and the police were contacted, and the employee was placed on administrative leave. We also launched our own investigation into the matter. It is my understanding that based on the police investigation, an arrest warrant was just issued. I don't know the exact charges. Our investigation is ongoing, and we have not been issued a final report from DCF as of today.
Rasile was released on a promise to appear in Milford Superior Court on July 23.
