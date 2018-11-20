WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, a school community and a church are doing their best to make sure no one goes without this Thanksgiving.
It’s all possible, thanks to countless donations.
Inside West Haven’s Vertical Church, a handful of parishioners spent the morning, stuffing these reusable shopping bags with all the makings of a traditional Thanksgiving Day meal.
“We can make a difference. We gave these red food bags, with a list on it, so they could bring back stuff, so it grew from 250 to 400. Last year we did 459 families and this year we’ll do over 750,” said Pastor Ken Vance, Vertical Church.
Pastor Ken Vance says parishioners stepped up and that’s good, because he says the need keeps on growing.
Businesses chipped in, donating turkeys and students with the University of New Haven students brought in food they collected.
The church even partnered with West Haven schools, dropping off bags for families in need and delivering these bags to a senior center in New Haven.
“For our congregation, it’s very fulfilling because we challenge people not to just listen to something, but to live their faith in meaningful ways, action,” said Vance.
“What’s a Thanksgiving dinner without a turkey? And while the church is delivering meals, across town, the school district’s parent teacher association is actually hosting a meal on Thanksgiving Day.”
We’ll be able to feed approximately 100 families. Everything that will be provided on Thanksgiving Day has been straight up donated by the community, by businesses,” said Carrie Malangone, West Haven Parent Teacher Association Council.
Carrie Malangone, with the West Haven Parent Teacher Association Council, reached out to the superintendent and worked with the district’s food services director to pull this off.
People have been dropping off food at the high school, they’ve already cooked 20 turkeys for Thursday.
There are more donations, the Elks Lodge is hosting it for free, and Winkle Bus we be going around, picking up people and bringing them to dinner which runs Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m.
“During the holidays, it becomes tougher, bills are due, people want to celebrate the holidays in the right way, and what’s the best way, but to help these people, help these families, children have a good meal for Thanksgiving,” said Malangone.
