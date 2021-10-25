WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Democratic West Haven state representative who was arrested last week has resigned from his position with the House of Representatives.

Michael DiMassa resigned from his position as state representative on Monday, according to the Secretary of the State's office.

Gov. Ned Lamont released a statement on Monday saying:

“The allegations against Mike DiMassa are serious and very troubling. If the allegations are true, he has not only broken the law but also betrayed the public trust. He had no choice but to resign. The citizens of West Haven and all of Connecticut deserve honest government.”

The West Haven City Council is slated to meet Monday night for the first time since DiMassa was arrested.

DiMassa is accused of misusing hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

DiMassa allegedly stole the more than $630,000 and gambled it away.

Effective Monday, he resigned from his position of administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council.

The 30-year-old was arrested by FBI agents last week and charged with wire fraud.

DiMassa is accused of creating Compass Investment Group LLC and billing the City of West Haven hundreds of thousands of dollars in services like consulting and lobbying that were never used.

“We really don’t want to comment on it, no,” said John R. Gulash, DiMassa’s defense attorney. “He takes this seriously and is acting in a responsible manner.”

Bank records showed that the legislator wrote checks to himself of up to $87,000 and made withdrawals ranging from $8,000 to $10,000.

The cash withdrawals were made before or after DiMassa was recorded making large cash buy-ins of gaming chips at the Mohegan Sun Casino, investigators said.

Mayor Nancy Rossi has been reported as saying she was the one who discovered the missing money, but some said that’s not enough. There’s growing pressure from political opponents for the mayor to resign and admitted she made a mistake by putting DiMassa in charge of distributing COVID relief funds.

DiMassa was released on a $250,000 bond.

House Speaker Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas released a statement on Monday saying "Rep. DiMassa’s resignation is the right move for his constituents and the State. He broke faith with the people of West Haven and can no longer serve as their trusted voice at the State Capitol."

Channel 3 reached out to the mayor’s office for a statement or interview but has yet to hear back.

Monday night’s City Hall meeting is scheduled to take place at 7 p.m.