WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Crews battled a third alarm fire at multiple businesses in West Haven on Friday morning, according to a fire official.
Firefighters were dispatched to 27 Elm Street around 12:30 a.m.
The fire started at Reliable Tire & Auto Service and spread to Blue Ribbon Car Wash.
A fire official said the tire business is a total loss.
Heavy flames caused the roof of the tire center to collapse.
Crews are putting out hot spots and are expected to be on scene for several more hours.
No one was injured.
