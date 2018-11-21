WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- While many schools are moving the traditional Thanksgiving Day football games, others still plan on playing in the bitter cold.
West Haven versus Fairfield Prep is one of those match-ups that will still go on Thursday morning.
The game was originally scheduled to be played Wednesday night, but a number of factors, including last week’s snow, contributed to the decision to not only to move it to Thanksgiving, but keep it there.
On Wednesday, players got in one final practice before the big game.
There were some supporting the team on Wednesday, because they won’t be attending the game Thursday due to the weather.
“If support the football team, but it’s too cold,” said West Haven Senior Raeyonna Clark.
While plenty will be skipping the traditional turkey day game, Laloni Lockhart will be there, as she’s a cheerleader.
“If have to bundle up, that’s about it,” she said.
“It was a difficult decision, because we had gotten backed up,” said West Haven Superintendent of Schools Neil Cavallaro.
The district postponed a game earlier this year following the death of a principal. That game was supposed to be played last Thursday.
“Because of the snow storm, couldn’t play until Saturday. As a result, we couldn’t play tonight, too short a period of time, plus you have to have so many days in between games,” Cavallaro said.
West Haven said it also didn’t want to put 8-1 Fairfield Prep in a tough spot, by moving the game to Friday, when they could end up with a state playoff game on Tuesday.
So, for those who are going to attend the game, bundle up.
“The band is optional, kids who can show up, can show up. There won’t be a halftime performance, same with our cheerleaders and our dance team,” Cavallaro said. “We’re not going to put anybody in danger, we’ll do everything we can to keep kids and those who show up safe.”
The game will kick off 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Ken Strong Stadium.
