WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- The VA Connecticut Healthcare System is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend.
Veterans who are 50 years or older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday, Feb. 21, at the West Haven VA.
The facility is giving out doses on a first come, first serve basis, starting at noon on Sunday.
In order to get the vaccine, you must be enrolled for care with the VA.
Enrolled veterans should arrive no earlier than 11:45 a.m.
Vaccines will be given out until 4 p.m.
This is a federally run clinic, so it has its own allocation and its own eligibility for vaccines, meaning it is separate from the state and its COVID-19 vaccine guidelines.
Enrolled veterans vaccinated at this clinic will receive the second dose on Saturday, March 13.
