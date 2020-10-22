WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- As voters go to the polls this election, many will be voting on a number of referendums.
In West Haven, voters will soon decide whether to change their entire form of government, as it’s on the brink of a major change in how the city operates.
If voters approve a referendum in the upcoming election, the town would still have a mayor, but it would only be a part-time position, and power would shift to a newly created city manager.
“I think a strong mayor, just like a city manager, has to work within the guidelines and policies set by the city council. We as citizens, through our city council, could fire a city manager. We can’t fire a mayor. You have to wait for the next election to come up,” said Elinor Slomba, who is a concerned citizen.
She supports the change, and said a city manager would oversee day-to-day operations and finances and would help create financial stability.
This is something West Haven has struggled with.
Facing huge financial problems, the state had to step in three years ago to get the city’s fiscal house in order.
However, as with most issues, there are two sides.
Citizens Brandon Patterson and Samantha DeGennaro said they feel this is a huge change and residents would not have enough say.
“It, essentially, it forfeits our city residents the ability to vote for their CEO. We forfeit that to the city council,” Patterson said.
If approved, the city manager would be nominated by the mayor and approved by the council.
There would be other changes, like creating minimum qualification requirements for management positions, and changes to the tax collector, city clerk, and treasurer from elected to appointed positions.
Critics said this is a lot to vote on in one election.
“The basic concept of a city manager is not on its face a bad idea, but what I am concerned about is the way in which this city manager is being chosen and by whom they are being chosen,” DeGennaro said.
“There is room to make a few arguments for it. It certainly is a tough sell and the all or nothing nature of the vote doesn’t help,” Slomba said.
Changing the entire form of government is a big deal and it may be a lot for voters to understand, especially if they haven’t been following the process. But even if it doesn’t pass, there’s every indication it will be brought up again.
