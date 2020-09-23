WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A woman was arrested by West Haven police for allegedly threatening an officer in a Facebook post.
Police arrested 23-year-old Kirstin Vega and charged her with second-degree threatening.
They said she reportedly wrote a post on Facebook that called for violence against a West Haven police officer, saying “We need to get her fired or just beat up point blank period.”
West Haven police are reminding the public that true threats, even when made against officers, are outside the protection provided by the first amendment and will be investigated.
