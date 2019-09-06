WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A West Haven woman was killed in a 4-car crash in Windsor on interstate 91 Friday.
State Police said Joy Deloge was driving an Acura MDX when the vehicle rear-ended the car in front of it.
The car Deloge was driving then careened across three lanes of traffic before striking the center divider and then striking a third vehicle.
Police said passengers in the car Deloge rear-ended and the third vehicle her car struck suffered minor injuries. Passengers in a fourth vehicle were uninjured
I-91 south in Windsor has reopened several hours after a serious multi-vehicle crash shut it down on Friday.
The Department of Transportation said the crash happened between exits 36 and 35B on Friday, just before noon.
Congestion of nearly 3.5 miles was reported between exits 40 and 36.
