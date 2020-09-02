NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police say a woman who was found dead in a driveway back in June, died by strangulation.
Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
On the morning of June 12, police were called to a home on Arthur Street where the woman’s body was found.
She was later identified as 33-year-old Nancy Rivas of West Haven.
Her death was considered suspicious at the time.
On Wednesday, police said her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
