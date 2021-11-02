WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A mayoral race in the City of West Haven comes to a head on Tuesday following a scandal that involved the city’s COVID relief funds.

West Haven has a democratic majority, but the scandal could shake things up a bit.

Republican challenger Barry Cohen accuses incumbent Mayor Nancy Rossi of not being transparent enough with city funds.

The accusations came after former democratic state representative and West Haven city employee Michael DiMassa was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $600,000 dollars in COVID relief funds and gambling them away.

“This scandal obviously is going to have an impact,” Cohen said.

Cohen fired at incumbent Rossi following the investigation.

“You can’t know who is going to be a criminal, let me just put it that way,” Rossi said.

DiMassa not only served as a state representative but was also an administrative assistant to the West Haven City Council.

He stepped down from both positions after getting arrested by the FBI last month.

DiMassa is accused of gambling the $600,000 dollars in pandemic relief money at the Mohegan Sun Casino.

Rossi has been reported as saying she’s the one who found the problem.

Republican leaders in the city, however, are highly critical of Rossi’s decision to put DiMassa in charge of the federal money in the first place.

Voters have been weighing in.

"I’d like to see a change," said Jim Voulgarakis of West Haven. "I think there’s a few things that need to be done in the town here and hopefully we can make a few changes and move forward."

"I think they’re just trying to do the best possible thing for the town, try to get back on our feet," said John Ascenzia of West Haven.

Polls opened at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

They’ll close at 8 p.m.

A special election will be held on Dec. 14 to fill DiMassa’s state representative seat.