EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Mosquito-borne viruses were discovered in three locations, according to state officials.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station reported that West Nile Virus was found in East Haven on Kenneth Street and in Stamford on Intervale Road.
It also said Eastern Equine Encephalitis was discovered in Voluntown at Mt. Misery.
The CAES released its latest mosquito trapping and testing report on Monday.
The insects found were tested at a CAES facility in New Haven.
Officials said they tested 308 mosquitos.
The numbers bring the total number of West Nile instances to five this year. EEE's tally stands at seven.
