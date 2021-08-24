MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - West Nile virus was discovered in mosquitoes in Meriden, according to state researchers.
The State Mosquito Management Program said it notified the Meriden Department of Health and Human Services that the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station made the discovery.
The location the mosquitoes were tested was Falcon Park on Aug. 16.
“I ask everyone to prevent mosquito bites by eliminating standing water around your home, making sure your door and window screens are in good repair, and covering bare skin and using insect repellent when outside – especially at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active”, said Lea Crown, Director of Health and Human Services.
Health officials said that while most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms, about 1 in 5 people develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.
Most people with this type of West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Some populations, such as those persons over 60 and those with certain medical conditions, can develop a more severe illness affecting the central nervous system such as encephalitis or meningitis.
Symptoms of severe illness include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. See your healthcare provider if you develop the symptoms described above.
New cases were also recorded in Milford, Greenwich, Glastonbury, Bridgeport, Waterford and Wethersfield.
Most of the West Nile activity has been recorded in Fairfield County, with some in New Haven and Hartford counties. Here's the updated map from the CAES:
Information about the state's mosquito management program can be found here.
