HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - West Nile virus was discovered in Hartford, the city confirmed on Wednesday.
City officials said two mosquitos trapped at Keney Park on Sept. 14 had the virus.
“Until we get the first frost, we should all take basic steps to prevent mosquito bites,” said Mayor Luke Bronin, Hartford police. “Please report any potential West Nile virus infection to a healthcare professional. I want to thank the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station for their work to detect West Nile virus in Hartford.”
West Nile virus has been detected in Connecticut every year since 1999.
According to the state, symptoms of West Nile virus can range from a slight fever, headache, rash, swollen lymph nodes and nausea to the rapid onset of a severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, and coma.
Since 2006, the City of Hartford said it has actively worked to control the mosquito population to reduce the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases.
The city’s catch basins are treated twice over the summer.
Keney Park is also treated, as its wooded environment provides mosquitoes an ideal breeding location.
Details on the state's Mosquito Management Program can be read on its website here.
