WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - Westbrook High School will be closed for three days following a positive COVID-19 case at the school, officials said Sunday.
The high school will be closed September 14, 15 and 16.
Officials say the three days will allow the school to be thoroughly cleaned and for contact tracing to be conducted.
Students will do distance learning while the school is closed.
"Pending further information on this investigation, students and staff who have not been identified as either being close contacts or in the same class cohort as the confirmed positive individual will be allowed to return to school this Thursday, September 17," said a letter sent to the school community.
Officials say Westbrook Middle School will remain open.
