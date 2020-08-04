WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - As Tropical Storm Isaias barrels towards Connecticut, leaders of shoreline towns are taking precautions.
In Westbrook, the message to visitors and people who live near the water the message is very simple, evacuate before the storm arrives.
Boat owners at Safe Harbor Pilots Point Marina have been taking precautions, making sure their boats are secure, but town leaders say the next step they want to see is those who live near the water and visitors to evacuate before the storm hits.
The emergency management director in Westbrook is asking tourists to leave the town by 8:00 this morning.
If you live on or adjacent to the water in Westbrook, you are also asked to get out of dodge by noon.
Flooding could be an issue, but there could also be power problems as wind gusts could reach 65 miles per hour in Westbrook, according to the National Weather Service, and town leaders don’t want to set up shelters due to COVID concerns, so they are asking people to take precautions.
Evacuate if you are visiting or live near the water and even if you live farther from the coast, make sure you have plenty of supplies and an emergency plan in place just in case.
Precautions are being taken up and down the shoreline.
Milford’s Department of Public Works team says it's impossible to predict how bad the storm will be, but they want to be ready for anything.
“We just want to take the precaution, get everything ready, have it done now so we’re not waiting for the last minute. I had my guys take the smaller flags down around through the city off the telephone poles. We’re taking the big flag down off the green right now, because we don’t want that to break," Milford DPW Director Tom Hunt tells us.
The storm will impact small towns and bigger cities along the coast.
For more information, click here.
