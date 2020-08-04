WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - As Tropical Storm Isaias barrels towards Connecticut, leaders of shoreline towns are taking precautions.
In Westbrook, residents and visitors were told Monday night to consider evacuating. By Tuesday morning, however, town officials canceled the recommendation.
Boat owners at Safe Harbor Pilots Point Marina took precautions and made sure their boats were secure.
The emergency management director in Westbrook originally asked tourists to leave the town by 8 a.m. Tuesday.
If people live on or adjacent to the water in Westbrook, they were also originally asked to consider leaving by noon.
However, the director told Channel 3 around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday that they backed off those recommendations.
Still, flooding from Isaias could be an issue and there could also be power problems with probable wind gusts of 65 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Town leaders said they didn't want to set up shelters due to COVID-19 concerns, so they asked people to take their own precautions.
People were encouraged to make sure they have plenty of supplies and an emergency plan in place just in case.
Precautions were taken up and down the shoreline.
Milford’s Department of Public Works team said it's impossible to predict how bad the storm will be, but they want to be ready for anything.
“We just want to take the precaution, get everything ready, have it done now so we’re not waiting for the last minute. I had my guys take the smaller flags down around through the city off the telephone poles. We’re taking the big flag down off the green right now, because we don’t want that to break," Milford DPW Director Tom Hunt tells us.
The storm is expected to impact small towns and bigger cities along the coast.
For more information, click here.
