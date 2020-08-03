WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Westbrook Emergency Management is encouraging residents and visitors to evacuate due to Isaias.
The town put out a plan on Monday night that said anyone who live adjacent to the coast and marshes should consider having an evacuation plan to temporarily leave their homes.
Those evacuating should do so by noon on August 4.
The town’s emergency management says resident should consider staying with friends or family or going to a hotel inland.
Westbrook Emergency Management is also strongly encouraging visitors to have a plan to leave the town no later than 8 a.m. on August 4 and return back to their homes.
The town is asking people to remove all items from beaches by Monday night and per the Harbor Commission, all boats from the moorings should be removed as soon as possible.
For more information, click here.
