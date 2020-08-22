DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Students at Western Connecticut State University will not be allowed to return to residence halls for at least two weeks following a spike in COVID-19 cases in Danbury.
School president Dr. John B. Clark made the announcement in a letter sent to the school community Saturday.
An alert was issued Friday by the Department of Public Health after an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks.
Clark says the decision is effective Saturday and was made following a recommendation from the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
An exception will be made for students that have already moved in.
The school said those students must stay on campus for the next two weeks.
School officials say all classes will begin online-only starting August 26.
"We hope to return to the original schedule as soon as it is safe to do so," Clark said.
"We understand that delaying the campus experience is inconvenient and disappointing to students and their families, but it is our responsibility to follow state recommendations to keep our students, faculty and staff as safe as possible while doing our part to prevent community spread," said Clark.
The school says updates will be posted here.
