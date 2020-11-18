DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Western Connecticut State University announced on Wednesday that the winter sports season has been cancelled.
The decision to cancel the season comes as the university develops plans for the spring semester, which is set to begin Jan. 26, 2021.
This decision also comes as positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise regionally, and nationally.
"Our winter student athletes are being asked to make additional sacrifices for the health and safety of themselves and the community that surrounds them," said Director of Athletics and Recreation Lori R. Mazza. "This difficult decision was not made in haste because we know it will cause such disappointment for our athletes, but I also know the resilience of each and every one of our student athletes and look forward to the day when WestConn athletics is back in its truest form.”
The university did say “winter sport student-athletes will have the opportunity to participate in training and development activities upon return to campus in late January, including in-person practices and instruction, strength and conditioning training, student-athlete development programming, and leadership activities.”
A decision on the 2012 spring and fall sports season will be made at a later date.
“Throughout the course of the fall semester, the Western Connecticut State University Department of Athletics and Recreational Sports has been committed to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and all members of the WestConn community. Both the department and the University have taken copious steps to mitigate the possible spread of COVID-19 on both of its campuses, including prohibiting intercollegiate competition, working closely with state, county and city health experts, implementing a comprehensive weekly testing plan, and following strict safety protocols for all athletic practices and training activities,” the university said.
