DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – Western Connecticut State University will move to a temporary virtual schedule for the week of January 3 due to the recent COVID surge, officials said.
“The university’s Covid-19 Response Team will meet Monday to develop plans for the rest of January and the spring semester,” school officials said on Twitter.
(1/4) To the WCSU community: As the Omicron variant surges across Connecticut, WCSU will move to a temporary virtual schedule for the week of Jan. 3. The university’s Covid-19 Response Team will meet Monday to develop plans for the rest of January and the spring semester.— Western Connecticut State University (@WestConn) December 31, 2021
The police department and maintenance union will operate on their regular schedules, the school said.
Officials said all other business and administrative staff should plan on teleworking for the week.
“In the meantime, I ask everyone who is physically able to please obtain vaccinations as well as booster shots. If you are sick, do not come to campus. If you are on campus, masks are mandatory,” said Dr. John B. Clark, university President.
