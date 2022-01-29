WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Westfarms Mall in West Hartford announced that it will not open on Saturday.
"Due to the weather, Westfarms Mall will be closed [Saturday]," said Amanda Sirica, Sirica Marketing & Public Relations, LLC.
Winter Storm Bobby brought significant snow and wind to the entire state on Saturday.
