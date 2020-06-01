WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Westfarms Shopping Mall in West Hartford announced on Monday that it closed for the day.
It cited that the closure was "out of an abundance of caution."
"We continue to partner with local law enforcement and have determined to close the center out of an abundance of caution," said Amanda Sirica, who handled public relations for the mall. "We will keep the community informed of our reopening plans."
The mall would not provide the reason for the closure.
However, posts to various Facebook groups indicated that some kind of a protest may have been planned there for Monday afternoon.
