MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Westfield Meriden and Trumbull malls announced that they will reopen later this month, but with some rules.
The malls' doors will open on May 20, but with modified hours.
Mall officials said the new hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The said they will be implementing relevant government-mandated health and safety protocols as well as provide new services and amenities to address customer concerns during the initial recovery phase in the community.
New practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, retailers and center employees, include:
- Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following CDC and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas, and water fountains.
- Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines.
- Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures.
- Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, along with protective masks and other materials to those guests and employees who request them.
"In addition, the center is working with select retailers and third-party operators to facilitate curbside pick-up and home delivery services to make it as easy as possible for you to quickly and safely collect purchases. More details on these programs are available here," mall officials said in a news release.
Further announcements related to the mall's reopening will be posted on Westfield's website here.
