STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - A community is in mourning after a local high school student passed away.
Officials with the Westhill High School football team say one of their players, Jordan Martinez, died this past Saturday.
"Our hearts are with his family and friends," the team said in a statement.
Further details surrounding Martinez's passing weren't immediately available.
