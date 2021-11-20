Westport crews battle house fire

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - On November 20, the Westport Fire Department was dispatched to a reported chimney fire on 272 Hillspoint Rd.
When they arrived, flames were seen coming from the roof of a large home.
Four engines, a ladder truck, and the Shift Commander were called to the scene.
The first truck attacked from behind, while fighters went into the house for an interior attack.
The ladder truck arrived to battle on the roof.
Additional engines arrived to establish a water supply and backup the firefighters in the house.
Firefighters inside encountered smoke on the second floor and worked to get to the fire.
Engine companies found the fire in an enclosed attic area.
It had extended into the roof supports.
Firefighters were able to isolate the fire to the area of suspected origin and extinguish the flames.
There were no reported injuries to firefighters or civilians.
Additional firefighters were called from Wilton, Norwalk, and Fairfield to cover stations and provide additional support on scene.
Westport EMS and Police provided medical coverage and additional scene support.
