WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Westport Fire Department responded to a shed fire, on Nov. 28.
The caller told dispatch that the shed was next to a house.
When fire fighters arrived, they saw shed was covered in flames. It was around 10 feet from two houses.
It looked fire was extending to the exterior of homes.
Quick action by firefighters allowed for a rapid extinguishment of all visible fire.
The fire was confined to the exterior of both houses and the shed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
There were no injuries to civilians or fire personnel.
Four engines, a ladder truck, the shift commander and mutual aid was dispatched to the scene and for station coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.