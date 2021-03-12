(WFSB) -- May 1 is when the president wants to see every adult be eligible for a vaccine.
“All adult Americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than May 1,” President Joe Biden said Thursday evening during an address to the nation.
However, more vaccines mean more people are needed to give the shots.
"Although delivering vaccines in a clinic environment is outside the scope of what the fire service would normally do, we do have a longer service to the community,” said Lt. Nick Marsan, of Westport Professional Firefighters Local 1081.
Recently, Westport firefighters administered shots at a clinic hosted by a health district.
Marsan said most firefighters are trained at the EMT level, calling it an easy transition to vaccinate.
The Biden administration is counting on a long list of professions to inoculate America, like veterinarians, pharmacists and dentists.
They're trained before starting.
“We give shots every day,” said Dr. Tam Le, president of CT State Dental Association.
Last November, Le said he told the state’s health department dentists and hygienists are ready to help.
Le said his peers are a month-and-a-half in with administering shots.
“It’s good to know that not only do we make a difference every day in our profession but now this is historical,” Le said.
Vaccinators from all walks of professions is a good thing, said David Chapman of Cromwell, who is still trying to secure a vaccine appointment.
“It probably wouldn’t phase me as to who gave it to me. I’d give it to myself even,” he said with a laugh.
To give an idea of just how eager this new wave of vaccinators is, the Westport fire chief said they’re ready to administer more shots, they just need the supply.
