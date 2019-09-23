WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A man from Westport was arrested for possession of a firearm and illegal steroids in addition to charges relating to inappropriate behavior with a child.
Patrizio Arciola turned himself into police on Friday after an active warrant was issued for his arrest.
A woman reported to police on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, that her husband, Arciola, asked their 2-year-old child if it wanted to touch a hot stove.
The woman also said Arciola watched a pornographic video while lying on the couch with the child.
Additionally, the wife sent photos to police of a firearm, and what she believed were illegal steroids in their home.
She thought they were steroids because Arciola asked for cash to buy Bitcoin, which he was going to use to purchase steroids, police said.
Police searched the home and found boxes of syringes, illegal steroids in pill and liquid form, a CO2 air pistol, cartridges for the pistol, and pellet rounds.
Arciola was charged with possession of a controlled narcotic substance, sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of a firearm.
Arciola posted a $10,000 bond and was arraigned at Norwalk Superior Court today.
