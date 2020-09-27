FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A Westport man was taken into custody for his behavior that was displayed towards those working at Fairfield's Democratic Town Committee Headquarters on Friday.
Fairfield Police Lt. Antonion Granata says 61-year-old Michael Silverstein of Westport arrived at the front door of the building, located on Sasco Hill Road, around 4 p.m. and began hurling insults at the volunteers working inside.
One of the workers offered to help Silverstein with his issue, but he became confrontational, prompting the worker to take out their cell phone and attempt to record Silverstein's behavior.
Silverstein continued to yell out profanities and eventually knocked the phone out of the worker's hand.
Lt. Granata said that Silverstein had gotten into a vehicle and fled prior to officers arriving on scene.
Police were able to procure a license plate number and found that the vehicle's registered owner came back to Silverstein's address in Westport.
Westport and Fairfield Police arrested Silverstein at his home on Bayberry Lane and charged him with breach of peace.
Silverstein stated that he was at the DTC and "had an altercation with one of the workers there".
"We are thankful for the swift action of Fairfield Police who responded immediately after being called, took statements from all witnesses, and quickly followed up, leading to a subsequent arrest. We are grateful that all our volunteers, though shaken, are safe following this extremely upsetting event," a spokesperson for the Fairfield Democrats said in a statement.
Police issued Silverstein a summons for the breach of peace charge and was released on a promise to appear in court on November 5.
