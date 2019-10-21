WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Westport Monday afternoon.
According to police, it happened at the intersection of Bulkley Avenue North at North Sasco Common around 12:05 p.m.
Bulkley Avenue North was closed to all traffic between Fairport Road and Brook Lane. North Sasco Common was also inaccessible to all vehicles.
The area was expected to be closed to traffic until about 5 p.m.
First responders said they treated the man for serious injuries before transferring him to Norwalk Hospital.
He later passed away.
Police identified him as 25-year-old Peter Greenberg, of Westport.
Investigators determined that the victim was hit by a passing vehicle while he was walking on Bulkley Avenue North.
The driver was traveling north at the time. Police said the driver was identified and remained at the scene to speak with officers.
Anyone who may have witnessed what happened is asked to contact Westport police at 203-341-6000.
