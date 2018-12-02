WESTPORT (WFSB) - A Westport man was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate-95.
According to state police, a 2016 BMW was traveling south near exit 17 when the operator lost control changing lanes at about 3:40 a.m.
The car traveled off the right side of the road and struck the metal guardrail as well as a bridge abutment.
The rear seat passenger, identified as 20-year-old Brian Anderson was thrown from the vehicle. Anderson was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Anderson was not wearing a seat-belt.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 17-year-old male and the passenger, a 16-year-old male, both of Westport were also injured and transported to Norwalk Hospital.
The crash is still under investigation.
