WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - A man was rescued after falling into the water off the coast of Westport.
Police said they responded to Saugatuck Shores around 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of an elderly man who was missing.
When officers arrived, they found the man partially submerged in the water.
They said they knew they had to work quickly given the cold temperatures of the water and air.
They used a canoe they found nearby. When they reached the man, they said one officer held the man's head above water while others lifted into into the canoe.
Officers brought the man ashore. Members of the Westport Fire Department and EMS personnel took over at that point.
The man was brought to a hospital for further treatment.
Police said that while the man's condition was not known, any injuries he suffered did not appear to be life-threatening.
"There is no doubt that these officers’ quick thinking and superior teamwork led to a positive outcome," said Chief Foti Koskinas, Westport police.
