WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) – The Westport Police Department announced that they will not be using a drone to help enforce social distancing guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday, Police Chief Foti Koskinas and First Selectman Jim Marpe announced they would not participate in the Draganfly drone “Flatten the Curve Pilot Program.”
The department had recently announced they would use a drone to enforce social distancing but said there were concerns and reservations from the public.
First Selectman Marpe said, “in our good faith effort to get ahead of the virus and potential need to manage and safely monitor crowds and social distancing in this environment, our announcement was perhaps misinterpreted, not well-received, and posed many additional questions. We heard and respect your concerns, and are therefore stepping back and re-considering the full impact of the technology and its use in law enforcement protocol.”
The program was similar to the one being used by Meriden police at parks.
“We thank Draganfly for offering the pilot program to Westport and sincerely hope to be included in future innovations once we are convinced the program is appropriate for Westport,” Chief Koskinas said.
