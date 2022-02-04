WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police in Westport said they're investigating an uptick in so-called "check washing" cases.
Police across the state are investigating cases of mail fraud.
They said the checks have been stolen from both residential and U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in Westport.
Police described check washing as the process of erasing the details from an already-completed check so a suspect can re-write them, most of the time with increased dollar amounts. The checks are then cashed.
In most instances, the checks were in mailboxes awaiting pickup by postal employees.
Police recommended that people avoid placing checks into free-standing mailboxes and instead complete the transaction electronically or drop the check off inside a post office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.