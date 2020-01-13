Westport Police searching for missing man

WESTPORT (WFSB) - Police in Westport are searching for a missing elderly man Monday night.
According to officials, 86-year-old William Mesa was last seen around 10:45 a.m. when he left his residence.
He is believed to be operating a silver Toyota Camry with CT registration 287TKT.
Mesa was last seen wearing a khaki colored jacket with brown or grey pants and dress shoes. He also carries a portable oxygen tank.
Police said Mesa is about 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build, gray hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Westport Police Department at 203-341-6000.
