WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Roads in Westport remained closed on Tuesday following Monday's intense storms.
Cross Highway was closed between Roseville Road and Punch Bowl Lane.
Portions of Weston Road, Woodside Avenue and Richmondville Avenue were also closed early Tuesday morning, but have since cleared.
According to police, a strong storm passed through the town around 4 p.m. on Monday.
It brought down tree limbs and power lines.
The police and fire departments said they continued to assess the damage on Tuesday.
There were reports of energized lines on the ground.
Police urged people not to approach any knocked down power lines. They also warned them not to go around any police barricades.
