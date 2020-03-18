WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Town of Westport issued an executive order on Wednesday to close salons and spas for the coronavirus outbreak.
First Selectman Jim Marpe issued the order to close all salons and other business that provide similar services.
It includes barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists, nail technicians, estheticians, eyelash technicians and massage therapists.
More information about Westport's response to COVID-19 can be found on the town's website here.
