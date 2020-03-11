WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, school officials in Westport announced the entire district will be closed until further notice.

The closure will go into effect after Wednesday’s normal dismissal.

In a letter to families, school leaders said this decision comes after learning that a number of Westport parents and students throughout the district were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus.

Leaders said they consulted with the health district regrinding the decision as well.

“We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials,” the superintendent said in a letter.

Wilton announced the same decision on Wednesday, shutting down all schools until further notice.

Officials said they became aware that parents of one or more Wilton Public School students had direct contact with a potentially presumptive positive COVID-19 patient.

In addition to school being closed, the Comstock Community Center is also closed until further notice, the Trackside Teen Center is closed too.

All sport and other activities involving Wilton Public School students are suspended until further notice.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.