WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - If you would like to visit a Westport public school, you must show proof you've received your COVID-19 vaccine.
In a letter to parents last week, superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice initially said that he was considering the idea of implementing the mandate, officially making it a requirement a few days later.
This comes as the state's positivity rate continues to fluctuate between 2.5 and 4 percent due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases.
It is unclear if this vaccine mandate is implemented just for the semester or for the 2021-22 school year.
