WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, school officials in Westport announced the entire district will be closed until further notice.

The closure will go into effect after Wednesday’s normal dismissal.

In a letter to families, school leaders said this decision comes after learning that a number of Westport parents and students throughout the district were in contact with an individual presumed to be positive with coronavirus.

Leaders said they consulted with the health district regrinding the decision as well.

“We will immediately begin deep cleaning our schools and in conjunction with the Westport Weston Health District will be consulting with state and federal officials,” the superintendent said in a letter.

School districts, colleges announce changes due to coronavirus As the coronavirus continues to cause concerns, local school districts and colleges and universities have been proactive in taking precautions by canceling trips and cleaning school buildings.

Wilton announced the same decision on Wednesday, shutting down all schools until further notice.

Officials said they became aware that parents of one or more Wilton Public School students had direct contact with a potentially presumptive positive COVID-19 patient.

In addition to school being closed, the Comstock Community Center is also closed until further notice, the Trackside Teen Center is closed too.

All sport and other activities involving Wilton Public School students are suspended until further notice.