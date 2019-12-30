HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The Meteorologists at Channel 3 have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert as overnight rain continues to fall along with freezing rain in higher elevations.
The majority of the state will receive rain, except in the northernmost part of the state, where freezing rain could create difficult and slippery driving conditions.
The National Weather Service issued an Ice Storm Warning for Northern Litchfield County, effective Sunday night and into Tuesday morning.
Also, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Sunday night to Tuesday morning for Southern Litchfield County, Hartford County, Tolland County, and Windham County.
"In the northwestern hills and even into northeastern Connecticut there could be some pockets of freezing rain," said Meteorologist Mark Dixon.
Dixon estimated up to 0.25" of freezing rain in the some areas, or even more.
A coating to an inch of slush and ice is possible east and west of the river.
There is a possibility for branches and power lines to snap, and power outages cannot be ruled out in northwestern Connecticut.
Not much accumulation is expected south of Route 6 in eastern Connecticut and Interstate-84 in the western part of the state.
"As we go through the overnight hours into early [Tuesday] morning, the storm system finally begins to lift away and exit from southern New England with some partial clearing," said Dixon.
