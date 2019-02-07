(WFSB) - Drivers woke up to wet roads across the state from an overnight storm.
Channel 3's Early Warning Weather Tracker 2 experienced the wet roads in both northern and southern Connecticut.
It made its way to Tolland County on Thursday morning.
The temperature was around 37 degrees.
Meteorologist Scot Haney reported that it was just around the freezing mark in other parts of the state, which could make for some black ice.
State police in Montville told Channel 3 that they responded to several crashes overnight.
AAA said wet pavement contributes to nearly 1.2 million crashes every year.
It recommended avoiding cruise control, reducing speeds and leaving extra room between vehicles on the highways.
For real-time traffic conditions, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
